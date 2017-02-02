GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drift down from 2-year highs, pound nurses losses
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI
Feb 2 Axis Bank Ltd
* Says approves allotment of 3 year senior floating rate notes worth $10 million Source text: (bit.ly/2kV6FhK) Further company coverage:
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI
** Power equipment maker CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd falls as much as 14.2 pct to 80.10 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct loss in nearly seven months