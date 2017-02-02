BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma plunges to 3-1/2-yr low; Q4 profit falls 14 pct
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013
Feb 2 Godfrey Phillips India Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 384.4 million rupees versus profit 125 million rupees year ago
* Dec quarter total income from operations 10.91 billion rupees versus 9.82 billion rupees year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2kWS5U3) Further company coverage:
