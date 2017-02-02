GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks drift down from 2-year highs, pound nurses losses
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI
Feb 2 Redington India Ltd
* Redington India -R Srinivasan, vice chairman of company, at end of board meeting held on february 02, 2017, shared his decision to step down from board Source text - (bit.ly/2kWN25X) Further company coverage:
** Power equipment maker CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd falls as much as 14.2 pct to 80.10 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct loss in nearly seven months