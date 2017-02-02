BUZZ-India's CG Power slumps on wider March-quarter loss
** Power equipment maker CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd falls as much as 14.2 pct to 80.10 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct loss in nearly seven months
Feb 2 Subros Ltd :
* Got order from Indian railways for 306 kits Source text: (bit.ly/2ktM4AD) Further company coverage:
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013