BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* Apparel retailer The Wet Seal LLC - Files for protection under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code
* The Wet Seal LLC - Lists assets of $10 million - $50 million ; liabilities of $50 million - $100 million
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION