Feb 2 Uqm Technologies Inc

* UQM Technologies announces strategic alliance with meritor to jointly develop full electric axle systems (e-axles) targeting the medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle market

* UQM Technologies Inc says development program is expected to last for two-and-one-half years

* UQM Technologies Inc says companies anticipate that prototypes will be ready by early fall of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: