Nikkei edges up in choppy trade as markets await for U.S. data
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts
Feb 2 Qt Vascular Ltd
* Qt vascular signs agreement with medtronic for distribution of chocolate pta catheter
* Qt vascular - agreement with medtronic not expected to have any material effect on earnings/loss per share for financial year ending 31 december 2017
* Qt vascular ltd - parties continue to negotiate other aspects of their commercial relationship.
* Qt vascular ltd - agreement for a period of five years and automatically renewable for two additional one-year periods
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market