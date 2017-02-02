BRIEF-Songa Bulk: potential issuance of 5-year senior secured bond
* IF CONCLUDED, NET PROCEEDS FROM SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL VESSELS.
Feb 2 (Reuters) -
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Carlyle-Golden Goose Brand deal values the sneaker maker at about $432 million - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Carlyle-Golden Goose Brand deal acquisition could be finalized as soon as this week - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2jAotPd
* China property groups jump on strong demand in smaller cities