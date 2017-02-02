Feb 2 Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS :

* 2017 domestic sales forecasted to be 110k / 115k units

* Sees 2017 expected production volume is in the range of 430,000 - 440,000 units

* Investment guidance for 2017 is in the range of 150- 200 million euros ($162.14 million - $216.18 million)

* 2017 export shipments planned to be 330k / 340k units

