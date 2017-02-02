BRIEF-SAG GEST Q1 net profit up at 361,000 euros YoY
May 29 SAG GEST SOLUCOES AUTOMOVEL GLOBAIS SGPS SA:
Feb 2 Tofas Turk Otomobil Fabrikasi AS :
* 2017 domestic sales forecasted to be 110k / 115k units
* Sees 2017 expected production volume is in the range of 430,000 - 440,000 units
* Investment guidance for 2017 is in the range of 150- 200 million euros ($162.14 million - $216.18 million)
* 2017 export shipments planned to be 330k / 340k units
* Fy operating profit before non-operational items and additional interest costs up 18 percent to r938 million