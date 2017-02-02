BRIEF-Songa Bulk: potential issuance of 5-year senior secured bond
* IF CONCLUDED, NET PROCEEDS FROM SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL VESSELS.
Feb 2 CME Group Inc
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 16 million contracts per day in January 2017
* January 2017 options volume averaged 3.4 million contracts per day, down 19 percent versus January 2016
* Says open interest at end of january was 111 million contracts, up 3 percent from end of January 2016
* Says grew gold futures ADV 38 percent to 303,000 contracts in Jan
* Says metals volume averaged 525,000 contracts per day in January 2017, up 30 percent
* Says agricultural volume averaged 1.2 million contracts per day in January 2017, up 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IF CONCLUDED, NET PROCEEDS FROM SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL VESSELS.
* China property groups jump on strong demand in smaller cities