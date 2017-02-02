Feb 2 Charles Schwab Corp :

* Reduces trade commissions, index mutual fund expenses; will reduce standard online equity, ETF trade commissions from $8.95 to $6.95

* Estimates pricing changes equivalent to about $15 million of monthly revenue; says less than 11 percent of revenue comes from trading

* Announces satisfaction guarantee progaram; says if Schwab client is not satisfied, company will refund any related commission paid to firm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: