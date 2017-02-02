UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 EnerNOC Inc :
* EnerNOC Inc says co and Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions have entered into a strategic partnership
* Under terms BGIS will resell EnerNOC's software
* Co and BGIS to deliver an "integrated energy management, facility optimization solution to multi-site customers" across North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high