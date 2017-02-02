UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Steel Dynamics Inc
* Steel Dynamics Inc - awarded contract for an expansion at its Roanoke bar division, located in Roanoke, Virginia to SMS Group
* Steel Dynamics Inc says commissioning is expected to commence at end of 2017
* Steel Dynamics Inc- after upgrade, Roanoke bar division expects to increase production of REBAR to over 200,000 tons per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high