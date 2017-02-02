Feb 2 Steel Dynamics Inc

* Steel Dynamics Inc - awarded contract for an expansion at its Roanoke bar division, located in Roanoke, Virginia to SMS Group

* Steel Dynamics Inc says commissioning is expected to commence at end of 2017

* Steel Dynamics Inc- after upgrade, Roanoke bar division expects to increase production of REBAR to over 200,000 tons per year