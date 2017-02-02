UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission-Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls about 3,000 Mickey Mouse nightlights due to fire hazard
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission- Walt Disney Parks and Resorts have received two reports of incidents; no injuries have been reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high