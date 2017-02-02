BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
Feb 2 Aegis Logistics Ltd
* Aegis Logistics Ltd says declared interim dividend of inr 0.35 per share
* Aegis Logistics Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 421.3 million rupees versus profit 328.1 million rupees year ago
* Aegis Logistics Ltd - dec quarter consol net sales 12.43 billion rupees versus 5.26 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2kX0C9v) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17