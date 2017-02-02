Nikkei edges up in choppy trade as markets await for U.S. data
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts
Feb 2 Enernoc Inc
* Enernoc signs new contract with kyushu electric power company
* Enernoc inc - under term of initial contract, enernoc japan will provide 60 megawatts of turnkey demand response capacity starting in summer
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market