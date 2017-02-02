Feb 2 Moscow Exchange :

* In January total trading volumes up 4.0 pct year-on-year to 63.3 trillion roubles ($1.07 trillion)

* In January total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market up 51.2 pct to 2,135.8 billion roubles

* In January Derivatives Market volumes amounted to 7.0 trillion roubles (January 2016: 10.6 trillion roubles)

* In January FX Market turnover was 23.9 trillion roubles (January 2016: 27.7 trillion roubles)

* In January Money Market turnover up 42.2 pct year-on-year to 26.0 trillion roubles Source text: bit.ly/2jHamm7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.4207 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasiya Harokh)