Feb 2 Transaction Capital Ltd :

* Says results of accelerated bookbuild and voting rights

* Ordinary shares were priced at 14.75 rand per share, a 1.3 pct discount to 30 day volume weighted average price of 14.95 rand as at Feb. 1 2017

* Says 28,400000 ordinary shares will thus be issued pursuant to bookbuild resulting in 418.9 mln rand of capital being raised