BRIEF-Songa Bulk: potential issuance of 5-year senior secured bond
* IF CONCLUDED, NET PROCEEDS FROM SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL VESSELS.
Feb 2 Alcobra Ltd :
* Amir Efrati reports 7.5 percent stake in Alcobra Ltd as of January 23 - sec filing
* Amir Efrati - purchased Alcobra securities based on belief that such securities, when purchased, were undervalued Source text (bit.ly/2jH8Wby) Further company coverage:
* China property groups jump on strong demand in smaller cities