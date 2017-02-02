BUZZ-India's PSP Projects falls on debut after $33 mln IPO
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share
Feb 2 CCL Industries Inc :
* CCL Industries announces India entry for CCL Label
* CCL Industries Inc - pacman-ccl will invest $3.75 million in venture to acquire its stake, reduce debt and provide funding for future expansion
* CCL Industries-pacman-ccl joint venture signed a binding agreement to acquire a 70% stake in privately owned super label mfg. Co
* CCL Industries inc - co will continue to be headed by its founder, bharat mehta, and becomes part of pacman-ccl trading under ccl corporate identity system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 0.50/1.50 N/A N/A 02.83% (May 26) 1000 02.00/04.00 02.00/04.00 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A ------------------------------------------