BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
Feb 2 Medivir Ab
* Medivir says egm resolved on a voluntary redemption programme comprising reduction of share capital for repayment to shareholders and bonus issue without issuance of new shares
* redemption programme will be effected by redemption of a maximum of 6,738,655 shares, whereof 151,589 series A shares and 6,587,066 series B shares
* The company shall pay an amount of SEK 129 for each share redeemed
* The reduction is made by way of repayment to the shareholders with a maximum amount of SEK 869,286,495. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: