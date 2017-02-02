BRIEF-Songa Bulk: potential issuance of 5-year senior secured bond
* IF CONCLUDED, NET PROCEEDS FROM SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL VESSELS.
Feb 2 Nicholas Financial Inc :
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.21
* Revenue decreased 3% to $22.0 million for three months ended December 31, 2016
* During Q3, competition for new loan originations remained high with yields that continued to trend lower Source text: (bit.ly/2jAQ2YB) Further company coverage:
* IF CONCLUDED, NET PROCEEDS FROM SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL VESSELS.
* China property groups jump on strong demand in smaller cities