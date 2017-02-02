BRIEF- Digital Identity to fully acquire Ayuta
* Says it plans to fully acquire Tokyo-based company Ayuta Co Ltd, which is engaged in software development business, education business and information media business
Feb 2 Nikkei:
* Samsung is discussing supply deal with Murata Manufacturing for batteries for its next-generation smartphone- Nikkei
* Murata may replace Amperex as one of two battery suppliers for the S8, depending on how the talks go- Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2kY7OSs)
* Says it receives patent about network switch with MAC/IP assignment protocol