Feb 2 Nikkei:

* Samsung is discussing supply deal with Murata Manufacturing for batteries for its next-generation smartphone- Nikkei

* Murata may replace Amperex as one of two battery suppliers for the S8, depending on how the talks go- Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2kY7OSs)