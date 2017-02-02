UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Welltower Inc
* Welltower inc. Calls series j preferred stock for redemption
* Welltower - to redeem all 11.5 million shares of its 6.50% series j cumulative redeemable preferred stock at $25.00/share plus accrued and unpaid dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high