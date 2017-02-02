UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
Feb 2 Alliance Resource Partners LP :
* Alliance Resource Partners LP says unit entered into fourth amended and restated credit agreement with certain banks and other lenders - SEC filing
* Credit facility replaces $700 million revolving credit facility extended under third amended and restated credit agreement, as of May 23, 2012
* Credit agreement provides for a $479.75 million revolving credit facility
* Says revolving credit facility terminates on may 23, 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2kYCovA) Further company coverage:
