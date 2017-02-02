BRIEF-Fitch says Mongolia's IMF programme staves off financing risks
* IMF's approval of financing arrangement for Mongolia reduces country's external financing risks and should put economy on a more stable footing
Feb 2 Moody's:
* Moody's assigns Aaa to Illinois Housing Dev. Authority Multifamily Revenue Bonds 2017 Series A; Outlook stable Source text for Eikon:
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts