BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets form 483 with 3 observations at Bangalore facility on USFDA inspection
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control
Feb 2 Fresenius Se & Co Kgaa
* Fresenius says initial conversion price of 500 million equity-neutral convertible bonds due 2024 has been determined to be 107.0979 Further company coverage:
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg