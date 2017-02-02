BRIEF-Fitch says Mongolia's IMF programme staves off financing risks
* IMF's approval of financing arrangement for Mongolia reduces country's external financing risks and should put economy on a more stable footing
Feb 2 CalSTRS :
* Voted to adopt a new set of actuarial assumptions that reflect members' increasing life expectancies and current economic trends Source text : (bit.ly/2l1DG7X)
* Markets attention shifting to U.S. monetary policy - analysts