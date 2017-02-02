BRIEF-Chongqing Yukaifa to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
Feb 2 (Reuters) -
* Lazard Asset Management LLC reports 5.12 percent passive stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kxwfsk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan