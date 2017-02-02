BRIEF-Chongqing Yukaifa to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 7
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 6
Feb 2 Kew Media Group Inc :
* Kew Media Group announces proposed acquisitions to create a global media company
* Kew Media Group Inc - secured a private placement of $20 million from its current shareholders as well as new investors, to purchase shares at $10.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan