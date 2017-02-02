UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Exco Resources Inc :
* Appointed Tyler Farquharson as company's chief financial officer and treasurer
* Exco Resources - Farquharson will continue to serve as co's principal financial officer, is to be identified as 'named executive officer' for co's FY 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2k0S9kr Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high