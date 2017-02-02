BRIEF-Lvjing Holding unit sells properties for 180.4 mln yuan
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan
Feb 2 Investors Real Estate Trust :
* Investors Real Estate Trust - executes a new $250 million corporate credit facility
* Investors Real Estate Trust - entered into a new unsecured, syndicated revolving credit facility with commitments totaling $250 million
* Investors Real Estate Trust - new facility has a four year initial term and one year extension option
* Investors Real Estate Trust - new facility has a $250 million accordion feature, exercise of which is subject to certain conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 29 Bain Capital said on Monday it has agreed to buy a portfolio of non-performing loans worth $200 million in principal from a Chinese asset management company, the latest move by international investors seeking a piece of the booming market for distressed debt in the world's second-largest economy.