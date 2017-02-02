Feb 2 Investors Real Estate Trust :

* Investors Real Estate Trust - executes a new $250 million corporate credit facility

* Investors Real Estate Trust - entered into a new unsecured, syndicated revolving credit facility with commitments totaling $250 million

* Investors Real Estate Trust - new facility has a four year initial term and one year extension option

* Investors Real Estate Trust - new facility has a $250 million accordion feature, exercise of which is subject to certain conditions