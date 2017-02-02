Feb 2 Snap Inc:
* Snap's two co-founders have control over all stockholder
decisions because they control a substantial majority of
company's voting stock
* The class A common stock issued in IPO will not dilute
co-founders' voting control because the class A common stock has
no voting rights
* Have three classes of common stock: class A, class B, and
class C
* Began meaningfully monetizing Snapchat in 2015
* As of December 31, 2016, had U.S. Federal net operating
loss carry forwards of approximately $73.7 million
* An average of 36 percent of U.S. daily active users were
between the ages of 18 and 24 in the quarter ended December 31,
2016
* Chief technology officer Robert Murphy's annual base
salary as of December 31, 2016 was $250,000
* Does not expect to declare or pay any cash dividends in
the foreseeable future
Source text: (bit.ly/2k60CFN)