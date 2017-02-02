Feb 2 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - on January 31, 2017, co entered into backstop facility commitment letter - sec filing

* Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc - maturity date of any loans made under backstop credit agreement is date that is 364 days after funding date

* Walgreens Boots Alliance-on Feb 1, co entered revolving credit agreement with lenders with an aggregate commitment in amount of $1.0 billion - sec filing

* Walgreens Boots Alliance- co,other parties entered into backstop credit agreement,unsecured bridge term loan facility with aggregate commitments equal to $5 billion