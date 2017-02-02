Feb 2 Silvercorp Metals Inc -

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Qtrly silver, lead and zinc metals sold up 28 pct, 32 pct, and 22 pct, respectively

* Sales in Q3 fiscal 2017 were $47.8 million, up 64 pct compared to $29.1 million in Q3 fiscal 2016

* Sees 2018 consolidated silver production 5.7 moz

* Sees 2018 consolidated AISC $5.4 /oz ag

* In fiscal 2018, company expects to produce approximately 900,000 tonnes of ore