UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Silvercorp Metals Inc -
* Q3 earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly silver, lead and zinc metals sold up 28 pct, 32 pct, and 22 pct, respectively
* Sales in Q3 fiscal 2017 were $47.8 million, up 64 pct compared to $29.1 million in Q3 fiscal 2016
* Sees 2018 consolidated silver production 5.7 moz
* Sees 2018 consolidated AISC $5.4 /oz ag
* In fiscal 2018, company expects to produce approximately 900,000 tonnes of ore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high