BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
Feb 2 Neovacs SA :
* Announces that independent surveillance comittee of data and tolerance (IDSMB) confirms good process of clinical phase IIb test in Lupus
* Clinical test is on IFNalpha Kinoide drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: