BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
Feb 2 AB-Biotics SA :
* Takes ownership of 10 percent of the newly created North American company Access DX Laboratory
* Access DX Laboratory was created as part of restructuring process of Ab-Biotics' client Companion DX
Source text: bit.ly/2k4tiP7
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: