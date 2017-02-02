Feb 2 Ateme SA :

* Q4 revenue 11.8 million euros ($12.74 million) versus 8.5 million euros year ago

* Positive outlook

* 2017 is set to be another year of growth in all of the regions

* Performance will be stronger in the second half of 2016 than in the first, where the group recorded a net loss of 1.6 million euros