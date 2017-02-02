BRIEF- Digital Identity to fully acquire Ayuta
* Says it plans to fully acquire Tokyo-based company Ayuta Co Ltd, which is engaged in software development business, education business and information media business
Feb 2 Ateme SA :
* Q4 revenue 11.8 million euros ($12.74 million) versus 8.5 million euros year ago
* Positive outlook
* 2017 is set to be another year of growth in all of the regions
* Performance will be stronger in the second half of 2016 than in the first, where the group recorded a net loss of 1.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it receives patent about network switch with MAC/IP assignment protocol