BRIEF- Digital Identity to fully acquire Ayuta
* Says it plans to fully acquire Tokyo-based company Ayuta Co Ltd, which is engaged in software development business, education business and information media business
Feb 2 Visiativ SA :
* FY revenue 105.9 million euros ($114.34 million) versus 82.7 euros million year ago
* Company confirms objective of improving its operating profitability, with a positive contribution from its latest profitable acquisitions: Iporta and NC2 Source text: bit.ly/2l0XB7b Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9262 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it receives patent about network switch with MAC/IP assignment protocol