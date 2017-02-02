BRIEF-Lifewatch says board of directors supports improved offer by BioTelemetry
* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LIFEWATCH SUPPORTS THE IMPROVED OFFER BY BIOTELEMETRY
Feb 2 Quantum Genomics SA :
* Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program
* Patent is valid until 2032 and has been filed in 37 member states of European Patent Organization
