BRIEF- Digital Identity to fully acquire Ayuta
* Says it plans to fully acquire Tokyo-based company Ayuta Co Ltd, which is engaged in software development business, education business and information media business
Feb 2 Soft Computing SA :
* Q4 revenue 9.9 million euros ($10.69 million) versus 9.7 million euros year ago
* Foresees acceleration of growth for 2017
* Says it receives patent about network switch with MAC/IP assignment protocol