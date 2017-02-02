BRIEF- Digital Identity to fully acquire Ayuta
* Says it plans to fully acquire Tokyo-based company Ayuta Co Ltd, which is engaged in software development business, education business and information media business
Feb 2 Arena Bilgisayar :
* 2016 net profit of 14.3 million lira ($3.83 million) versus 12.4 million lira year ago
* 2016 revenue of 1.56 billion lira versus 1.41 billion lira year ago
* Says it receives patent about network switch with MAC/IP assignment protocol