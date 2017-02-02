Feb 2 Lysogene SA :

* Lysogene receives orphan drug designation from FDA for LYS-GM101 for treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis

* Announced that U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to LYS-GM101, company's gene therapy drug candidate for treatment of GM1 gangliosido

* Upcoming phase I/II clinical trial (LYS-GM101) by end of first half of 2018