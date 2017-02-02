BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets form 483 with 3 observations at Bangalore facility on USFDA inspection
* None of the observations relate to data integrity and quality control
Feb 2 Lysogene SA :
* Lysogene receives orphan drug designation from FDA for LYS-GM101 for treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis
* Announced that U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to LYS-GM101, company's gene therapy drug candidate for treatment of GM1 gangliosido
* Upcoming phase I/II clinical trial (LYS-GM101) by end of first half of 2018
* Says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for nebivolol tablets, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg and 20 mg