UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 2 Wecast Network Inc :
* Wecast Network Inc - board on Jan 30, 2017, appointed yi xu as interim chief financial officer
* Wecast Network Inc - Mei Chen, current CFO of company notified board of her resignation from her position as CFO, effective February 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high