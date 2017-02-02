Feb 2 Neos Therapeutics Inc

* Neos Therapeutics Inc - Estimates that, for three months ended December 31, 2016, total net product revenues were between $3.3 million and $3.6 million

* Neos Therapeutics Inc - Net sales of Adzenys XR-ODT product during three months ended December 31, 2016 were between $2.0 million and $2.2 million

* Neos Therapeutics Inc - Net sales of company's generic tussionex product during three months ended December 31, 2016 seen between $1.3 million and $1.4 million Source text: [bit.ly/2kvbwFX] Further company coverage: