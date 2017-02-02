BRIEF-Lvjing Holding unit sells properties for 180.4 mln yuan
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan
Feb 3 Cover-more Group Ltd
* Intends to lodge a draft scheme booklet in relation to the proposed acquisition of all of the shares in Cover-More by Zurich
* Scheme booklet is expected to be dispatched to Cover-More shareholders on or around Friday, 24 February
* Under SIA, cover-more is permitted to declare and pay an interim and/or special dividend of up to A$0.05 per share
* If scheme proceeds and special dividend is declared, cover-more shareholders will receive scheme consideration of $1.90 cash per share
* No interim dividend will be declared for FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 29 Bain Capital said on Monday it has agreed to buy a portfolio of non-performing loans worth $200 million in principal from a Chinese asset management company, the latest move by international investors seeking a piece of the booming market for distressed debt in the world's second-largest economy.