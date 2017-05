Feb 3 Asx Ltd

* In January 2017, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were down 18% on pcp

* In January 2017, average daily number of trades was 1% lower than pcp

* In January average daily value traded on-market of $3.6 billion was 7% lower than pcp

* January average daily futures volume was down 17% and average daily options volume was down 57% on pcp

* In January 2017, average daily number of exchange-traded options increased 8% on pcp

* Value of asx-listed stocks, as measured by all ordinaries index, fell 0.8% in January 2017