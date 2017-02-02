Feb 3 Seven West Media Ltd

* Board receives independent report on misconduct claims

* Refers to allegations made by a former employee of misconduct by Seven West Media CEO, Tim Worner

* Has concluded that allegations of misconduct by Tim Worner have not been substantiated

* Aware there were number of communications between Worner & Harrison of personal nature that used language, expressed concepts that board finds totally objectionable

* Of view that communications were consensual, personal and private in nature and disclosed as a result of a breach of express confidentiality obligations

* Concluded following receipt of independent report there are no grounds to take any further disciplinary action against Worner