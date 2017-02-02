Feb 3 Seven West Media Ltd
* Board receives independent report on misconduct claims
* Refers to allegations made by a former employee of
misconduct by Seven West Media CEO, Tim Worner
* Has concluded that allegations of misconduct by Tim Worner
have not been substantiated
* Aware there were number of communications between Worner &
Harrison of personal nature that used language, expressed
concepts that board finds totally objectionable
* Of view that communications were consensual, personal and
private in nature and disclosed as a result of a breach of
express confidentiality obligations
* Concluded following receipt of independent report there
are no grounds to take any further disciplinary action against
Worner
