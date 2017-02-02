Feb 2 Bristow Group Inc

* Bristow Group Inc- On February 1, 2017 unit entered into a term loan credit agreement - SEC Filing

* Bristow Group Inc- Pursuant to agreement, lenders provided commitments to make a term loan in amount of $200 million

* Bristow Group Inc- 2017 term loan will bear interest at an interest rate equal to Ice Benchmark Administration Limited LIBOR plus 5.35% per annum Source text: [bit.ly/2k648ji] Further company coverage: