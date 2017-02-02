BRIEF-Lvjing Holding unit sells properties for 180.4 mln yuan
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan
Feb 2 Mbia Inc :
* Mbia-Received inquiries concerning satisfaction by co's Mbia Insurance Corporation unit of its obligations under financial guaranty insurance policy
* Mbia Inc- in exchange for stock of Mbia UK and a cash payment of $23 million to assured, Mbia UK Holdings received Assured Zohar II notes - SEC filing
* Mbia Inc-Mbia Insurance Corp fully satisfied insurance payment obligations under Zohar II policy on Jan 20, 2017, stated maturity date of Zohar II notes
* Mbia Inc - Mbia insurance corporation satisfied insurance claim of approximately $770 million under Zohar II policy Source text: (bit.ly/2ky0yzc) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 29 Bain Capital said on Monday it has agreed to buy a portfolio of non-performing loans worth $200 million in principal from a Chinese asset management company, the latest move by international investors seeking a piece of the booming market for distressed debt in the world's second-largest economy.